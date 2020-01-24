Klopp: Only pressure is loss of Mane 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:56s - Published Klopp: Only pressure is loss of Mane Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the only pressure he feels at the moment is from losing Sadio Mane to injury during his side's victory at Wolves on Thursday. 0

