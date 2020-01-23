Cincinnati City Council takes final step toward Mt. Washington student's sidewalk request

Nearly two years ago, then 9-year-old Madelyn Gerker gained City Council members' attention when she sent a handwritten letter to Mayor John Cranley requesting that the city install a sidewalk along Sussex Avenue, where she and her two younger siblings walk to school each morning.

Fast forward to today, and council is set to approve an ordinance that officially would accept a $400,000 grant from the state to make that sidewalk a reality.