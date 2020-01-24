Global  

This Museum Has the Weirdest Collection of Dead Things!

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia is the oldest Natural History Museum in the Americas and it has over 18 million dead specimens.

The wonders inside vary from a giant guitarfish to a two-headed kitten.

The Museums behind the scene tours allow visitors to get up close and personal with the weird and creepy collections while learning why the preservation of these specimens is important to researchers from around the world.
