Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial.

Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago.

According to Reuters, the actress is the first accuser to take a stand against Weinstein.

Sciorra revealed to a New York jury of seven men and five women that she tried to fight him off her.

The Hollywood producer pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women.