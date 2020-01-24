Global  

Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial.

Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago.

According to Reuters, the actress is the first accuser to take a stand against Weinstein.

Sciorra revealed to a New York jury of seven men and five women that she tried to fight him off her.

The Hollywood producer pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women.
Harvey Weinstein's r*pe accuser Jessica Mann was left "crying in the fetal position on the ground" after she was allegedly pressured into having a threesome with another actress, a court has heard.

One of the women at the centre of Harvey Weinstein's s*xual assault trial has been accused of repeatedly lying to the producer in a bid to exploit his Hollywood connections.

