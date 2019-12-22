Global  

Top Five Highest-Paid Players in the NBA

5.

James Harden at $38.2 million.

4.

John Wall at $38.2 million.

3.

Chris Paul at $38.5 million.

2.

Russell Westbrook at $38.5 million.

1.

Stephen Curry at $40.2 million.
