Top Five Highest-Paid Players in the NBA 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published Top Five Highest-Paid Players in the NBA 5. James Harden at $38.2 million. 4. John Wall at $38.2 million. 3. Chris Paul at $38.5 million. 2. Russell Westbrook at $38.5 million. 1. Stephen Curry at $40.2 million.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this #BrenerOut @GenOrangeRadio @callowist Yeah, our current highest paid players are on $1.1M/year though. No way Brener would eve… https://t.co/jVCeYInuJS 14 hours ago Conley Baker @jbbrisco Can I say just I would love this QB even more if he forgoes being the highest paid player so they can eas… https://t.co/3x7bXRDjGi 4 days ago Steven Horwitz, D.C. Five Highest-Paid Soccer Players https://t.co/bTS5zsc5y0 via @investopedia 4 days ago