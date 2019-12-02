Georgia Voting

Be looked into.

The secretary of state office in georgia have released a secure the vote initiative and new voting equipment.

Officials say it meant to speed up the ballot process.

News 12 now's winston reed has our story.

"we eliminated the intial checkin table.

So that'll save a lot of time sometimes people spend about ten minutes there.

Now you go to the e-poll pad which in essence is an i-pad with a special software on it and you scan your driver's license and you name will pop up instantaneously.

" "mostly everything is going to be the same.

It's not going to be a whole lot of difference to the voter and what they do."

Standup "here's how the new voting system works.

You will be handed a registration like this once you come from the table.

You go cast your vote and then you will have a sheet printed out that looks just like this.

Once your sheet is printed out, you officially cast your vote at the scanner right here.

After you can your, you hand your registration card back."

Joeseph appio says the previous system rolled out in 2002 was state of the art.

But now there will be three ways to audit the votes.

"you'll have the physical paper ballot which is in your scanner ballot box.

You'll have the q-r code which is on the ballot and you'll have the results tabulated on the scanner itself.

" some areas in the state have already tested out the new method.

"in november of last year six counties in the state did a pilot of it.

And then for the march 24th presidential preference primary all 159 counties in georgia will be using this system" geogia residents have responded well to the change.

"it's been a really good reaction and now they physically hold this paper in their hand and loook and see what