|
Kapil Sharma COMEDY With Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal | The Kapil Sharma Show | Hungama 2
|
Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Kapil Sharma COMEDY With Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal | The Kapil Sharma Show | Hungama 2
Kapil Sharma is back again with his flirtatious nature.
Watch the video to see Kapil flirting with Shilpa Shetty.
Also, the entire team of Hungama 2 had a balst on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Tonight's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi,...
Bollywood Life - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources