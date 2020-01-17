Kapil Sharma COMEDY With Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal | The Kapil Sharma Show | Hungama 2

Also, the entire team of Hungama 2 had a balst on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Watch the video to see Kapil flirting with Shilpa Shetty.

Kapil Sharma is back again with his flirtatious nature.

Tonight's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi,...