2020 census workers are needed
The government is hiring for the 2020 census and right now there are nearly 10-thousand jobs available here in Wisconsin. For those able to apply quickly for the job openings there could be an opportunity to secure a part-time or full-time job, for nearly five months.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2020 census workers are needed NEARLY 10-THOUSANDJOBS AVAILABLE HEREIN WISCONSIN.N-B-C 26'S ERICCREST HAS DETAILSON WHAT THE JOBPAYS.EVERY TEN YEARSTHE FEDERALGOVERNMENT SEEKSOUT NEARLY HALF OFMILLION JOBSEEKERS.... TOCOLLECT CRUCIALINFORMATION ABOUTOUR NEIGHBORS...AND THE JOB HUNTBEGAN ONTHURSDAY... INOSHKOSH...58:15 "THEY WILL BEGOING DOOR TODOOR AND KNOCKINGON DOORS TALKINGTO PEOPLE ANDGETTING THEM TOANSWER THECENSUS."CENSUS TAKERS WILLBE RESPONSIBLE FORASKING WHOLENEIGHBORHOODSQUESTIONS LIKEWHAT'S YOUR NAME...SEX... AGE... ANDRACE... ALL IN ANATTEMPT.... TO FINDOUT THEDEMOGRAPHICS.... OFOUR STATE....01:32 "SO MANYTHINGS AREIMPACTED BY THOSENUMBERS.CONGRESSIONALSEATS, FUNDING THATIS AT THE STATELEVEL AND DOWN TOTHE LOCALCOMMUNITIES. ALLTHAT IS IMPACTED BYTHERE NUMBERS."THE PART TIME.... ORFULL TIME GIG.... WILLONLY LAST FROMABOUT MARCHTHROUGH JULY...28:05 "SOMEBODIESGOT TO DO IT SO WHYNOT GIVE IT A SHOT."AND WHILE IT'S JUSTTEMPORARY WORK...IT PAYS EVERY WEEK...AND YOU COULDMAKE 17 TO 24DOLLARS AN HOUR....28:49 "I NEVER WOULDHAVE EXPECTED 20BUCKS AND HOUR.NOT AT ALL."THE APPLICATIONPROCESS ONLY TAKESABOUT 15 MINUTESAND YOU CAN DO ITONLINE.... BUT THEWAIT TO FIND OUT IFYOU LANDED THEJOB.... WELL THATCOULD TAKE ABOUT AMONTH... AND THOSEIN THE KNOW SAY IT'SA GREATOPPORTUNITY FORSTUDENTS....RETIREES.... ANDANYONE LOOKINGFOR SCHEDULE....THAT CAN BETWEAKED FROM TIMETO TIME...59:53 "THERE IS A LOTOF FLEXIBILITY.PEOPLE WHO AREINBETWEEN JOBS.ANYBODY LOOKING TOMAKE ADDITIONALINCOME."IT'S A JOB THAT ONLYBECOMES AVAILABLEEVERY 10 YEARS...AND FOR THOSE ABLETO SECURE APOSITION... IT'S ANEXCITINGOPPORTUNITY....29:25 "IT'S QUICK,PAINLESS, GOODMONEY. THAT'SENOUGH FOR MERIGHT THERE."IN OSHKOSH ERICCREST NBC26...OFFICIALS ARELOOKING FOR ABOUTA-THOUSAND PEOPLEEACH IN OUTAGAMIE,BROWN, ANDWINNEBAGOCOUNTIES.AND THERE AREOPENINGS ACROSSEVERY COUNTY INOUR REGION...REQUIREMENTSINCLUDE HAVING ACAR.... AND ACCESSTO THE INTERNET.THE JOB WOULDLAST FOR ABOUT FIVEMONTHS .





