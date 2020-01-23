Global  

Brexit: 7 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31.

Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.
House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit bill demanded by upper house

London, Jan 23 (IANS) The House of Commons (lower house of British parliament) on Wednesday...
Sify - Published

Brexit bill becomes law after receiving Queen's assent

London [UK], Jan 23 (ANI): Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit bill finally became law...
Sify - Published


OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit: 7 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU: https://t.co/KeFQv2RzxC #Brexit 2 hours ago

ChihuahuaCheech

Rita L RT @KTHopkins: 10 days until Britain leaves the European Union thanks to the 17.4 million Brits AND great Labour voters who came out in sup… 4 hours ago

Pura_Vida69

Andrea RT @VirginMediaNews: Boris Johnson's #Brexit deal has finally become law after it received official royal assent from Britain's Queen Ther… 15 hours ago

VirginMediaNews

Virgin Media News Boris Johnson's #Brexit deal has finally become law after it received official royal assent from Britain's Queen T… https://t.co/E9RNmROgsG 15 hours ago


Sajid Javid has 'huge confidence' in Britain after Brexit [Video]Sajid Javid has 'huge confidence' in Britain after Brexit

Chancellor Sajid Javid says he has "huge confidence" in Britain post-Brexit, having met with businesses at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:21Published

Brexit: 8 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]Brexit: 8 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

