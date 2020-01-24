Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated after contracting the deadly coronavirus that has killed 26 people in China.

The footage shows the entrance of the hospital where patients and staff are all seen wearing face masks to protect themselves from the virus.

This video was filmed on January 24.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency [Video]Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:26Published

Exteriors of Paris hospital treating two people with Coronavirus [Video]Exteriors of Paris hospital treating two people with Coronavirus

France confirmed on Friday (January 25th) its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with two patients being hospitalised in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux. This clip..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.