'Underwater' Trailer

sasa 🐰✨ mum wanted to watch underwater cause somehow after seeing the trailer she thought it was fantasy??? she's not into… https://t.co/wSQZwFHcCH 3 hours ago

𝕄ario @quietplacemovie @TheFlemishSeth I saw the trailer when I went to see Underwater. Looks interesting! 9 hours ago

Jason B. My review of Underwater based solely on the trailer: A monster can't close it's mouth underwater. The Sea Creature looks scary as well. 9 hours ago