Gerrard: No bids for Morelos 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:36s - Published Gerrard: No bids for Morelos Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the club have received no bids for Alfredo Morelos and insists the striker is not for sale. 0

