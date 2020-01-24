Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gerrard: No bids for Morelos

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Gerrard: No bids for Morelos

Gerrard: No bids for Morelos

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the club have received no bids for Alfredo Morelos and insists the striker is not for sale.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1872LIVE

🇬🇧 RANGERS 🇬🇧 RT @1872LIVE: Gerrard: No bids for Morelos https://t.co/HNbLZrGnM4 https://t.co/mXFE44HSbz 4 days ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Morelos ➡️ Sevilla? "He's not for sale. Nothing has changed on that." 🙅‍♂️ Steven Gerrard says RangersFC have rec… https://t.co/3orZtnfDmD 4 days ago

Zettergol

Z. RT @SkySportsNews: Morelos ➡️ Sevilla? "He's not for sale. Nothing has changed on that." 🙅‍♂️ Steven Gerrard says @RangersFC have receive… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.