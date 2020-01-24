Global  

Probe into fatal Australia firefighter plane crash complicated by blaze

Probe into fatal Australia firefighter plane crash complicated by blaze

Probe into fatal Australia firefighter plane crash complicated by blaze

Australian officials were working on Friday to extricate the bodies of three U.S. firefighters from a plane that crashed in remote bushland, as the area&apos;s &quot;active&quot; bushfire status complicated an investigation into the accident.

Emer McCarthy reports.
