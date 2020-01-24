Probe into fatal Australia firefighter plane crash complicated by blaze 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:03s - Published Probe into fatal Australia firefighter plane crash complicated by blaze Australian officials were working on Friday to extricate the bodies of three U.S. firefighters from a plane that crashed in remote bushland, as the area's "active" bushfire status complicated an investigation into the accident. Emer McCarthy reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Probe into fatal Australia bushfire plane crash complicated by dangers Australian officials were working on Friday to extricate the bodies of three U.S. firefighters from a...

Reuters - Published 9 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this