Rusty’s Reviews: ‘The Gentlemen’ Is An Enjoyable January Movie

Rusty Gatenby says the film, starring Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant, is a funny, bloody romp (3:43).



Recent related videos from verified sources The Gentlemen movie - Weed Portrait The Gentlemen movie - Weed Portrait - In Theaters January 24, 2020 From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:10Published 2 days ago Ritz At The Bourse Movie Theater In Old City To Close At End Of January The final screenings will be on Jan. 26. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:16Published 4 days ago