India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24).
Chasing a target of 204 set by the BlackCaps, the Men In Blue reached home in 19 overs thanks to some blistering batting performances from Rahul (56) and Iyer (58*).
