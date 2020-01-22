Global  

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24).

Chasing a target of 204 set by the BlackCaps, the Men In Blue reached home in 19 overs thanks to some blistering batting performances from Rahul (56) and Iyer (58*).
NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's heroics help India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in Auckland T20I

India will take on New Zealand next in the second T20I on Sunday (January 26). Brief Scores: India...
DNA - Published

Rahul, Iyer shine as India storm to 6-wicket victory against NZ in first T20I

Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 24 (ANI): Superb knocks by KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer helped India chased...
Sify - Published


INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News [Video]INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will begin their campaign against New Zealand with the 5-match T20I series starting January 24.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published

SAMSON, SHAW CALLED AS DHAWAN REPLACEMENT FOR NZ TOUR | Oneindia News [Video]SAMSON, SHAW CALLED AS DHAWAN REPLACEMENT FOR NZ TOUR | Oneindia News

Team India's ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand has been announced and young opener Prithvi Shaw got his maiden ODI call-up. The All-India Senior Selection Committee been..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:20Published

