Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Marine in Australia plane crash lived in San Diego

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Marine in Australia plane crash lived in San Diego

Marine in Australia plane crash lived in San Diego

Paul Hudson, one of three men killed in a firefighting plane crash in Australia, was in the Marine Corps and previously lived in San Diego.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Marine in Australia plane crash lived in San Diego

SAN DIEGO.GOOD EVENING, I'M KIMBERLY HUNT.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pattie07694382

Pattie RT @SenMcSallyAZ: AZ tragically lost First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson yesterday. A 20-year Marine veteran, Hudson died protecting others. Pr… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Marine in Crash Had Criminal Past [Video]Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Marine in Crash Had Criminal Past

A wrong-way driver leading police on a chase slammed into another car on a California highway, killing both drivers.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:53Published

Wrong-way crash claims life of Marine [Video]Wrong-way crash claims life of Marine

A suspect fleeing from officers and an innocent Camp Pendleton Marine were killed in an early-morning head-on crash following a chase on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.