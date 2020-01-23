Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion MarchPresident Donald Trump announced he would be attending March for Life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump To Face Friendly Crowd At March For Life

Trump has addressed the annual march remotely before, but this will be the first time for a sitting...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewCNAFOXNews.comCBS NewsNYTimes.comReuters


Trump aims to strengthen evangelical base with speech at anti-abortion rally, a presidential first

Donald Trump will become the first sitting US president to address the March for Life anti-abortion...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump To Attend March For Life [Video]Trump To Attend March For Life

President Donald Trump will attend the March For Life, and anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. According to Business Insider, it will be the first time a sitting president attend the match. Trump..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Will Become First President To Speak At Anti-Abortion Rally [Video]Trump Will Become First President To Speak At Anti-Abortion Rally

The president will speak at March for Life's 47th rally in Washington D.C., protesting abortion legalization.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.