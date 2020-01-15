Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Faces Backlash Over Racist Comment About Indigenous People

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Faces Backlash Over Racist Comment About Indigenous People

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Faces Backlash Over Racist Comment About Indigenous People

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil is facing backlash for his most recent racist comment about the nation’s indigenous people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil indigenous groups accuse Bolsonaro of racist comment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Indigenous leaders in Brazil have criticized President Jair Bolsonaro for...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

solangegoesmot1

Solange RT @MDaoud02126550: Brazil without Maia, Gilmar, Toffoli and Alcolumbre is much better. Their presence irritates the population and their d… 1 day ago

MDaoud02126550

mamomar Brazil without Maia, Gilmar, Toffoli and Alcolumbre is much better. Their presence irritates the population and the… https://t.co/i1ckf6jTlu 1 day ago

alice215

alice215 RT @PopResistance: A staunch critic of Brazilian president Bolsanaro, Greenwald has been charged with cybercrimes by the #Brazil government… 2 days ago

PopResistance

Popular Resistance A staunch critic of Brazilian president Bolsanaro, Greenwald has been charged with cybercrimes by the #Brazil gover… https://t.co/wsIXKHwFM4 2 days ago

MDaoud02126550

mamomar In the USA, President Trump faces and challenges the American Congress without fear of impeachment although none of… https://t.co/puxrZ28wtn 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brazil's indigenous oppose Amazon development plans [Video]Brazil's indigenous oppose Amazon development plans

Tribal leaders seeking a way to counter President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policies, which they say are devastating their communities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

Indigenous tribes gather to protect the Amazon [Video]Indigenous tribes gather to protect the Amazon

Brazilian indigenous leaders began a four-day tribal gathering in the Amazon on Tuesday to plan their opposition to far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's push to open their reservations for commercial..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.