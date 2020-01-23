Two-seater aircraft makes emergency landing on highway near Delhi

A small training aircraft used by the National Cadet Corps made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, around 50 km from the national capital, on Thursday (January 24) afternoon around 1:45 pm, officials said.

Video footage, from Thursday, shows a crowd of onlookers gathering around the aircraft as traffic continues to drive past the scene.

According to local reports: "The two-seater plane took off from Bareilly and developed a technical fault.

"The left wing was damaged when the plane crashed into the highway safety barrier.

Eastern Peripheral Expressway is a busy six-lane highway passing through the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh." Thankfully, there were no casualties.