LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains

All 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday night.

Joining LeBron from the Western Conference are James Harden, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic.

Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid were chosen alongside Giannis from the Eastern Conference.

James and Antetokounmpo will choose the rosters based on the pool of starters and reserves from each conference.

James led all players in voting and was named to his 16th All-Star team.

He trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant for the most selections in NBA history.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb.

16 in Chicago.