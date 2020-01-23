Global  

Temple fair in China's Chengdu cancelled due to deadly coronavirus outbreak

Temple fair in China's Chengdu cancelled due to deadly coronavirus outbreak

Temple fair in China's Chengdu cancelled due to deadly coronavirus outbreak

The temple fair in southern China's Chengdu has been cancelled due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The video, filmed on January 21, shows thousands of lights for a temple being lit at early preparations for the fair.

According to reports, Chengdu Wuhouci Museum prepared the lights for the temple fair for more than two months and the even was about to be launched at 8 pm on January 23.

However, the museum's official Weibo account announced that the temple fair had been postponed at around 8:30 pm on January 23.
