Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

British EU lawmakers clean up their offices ahead of Brexit

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
British EU lawmakers clean up their offices ahead of Brexit

British EU lawmakers clean up their offices ahead of Brexit

With one week to go until Britain leaves the European Union, British members of the European Parliament are packing up their offices, closing a chapter in their career as lawmakers.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoseRoseILoveU

♪八分音符の女♪玫瑰玫瑰我愛你♪ British EU lawmakers clean up their offices ahead of Brexit https://t.co/6Q5CkWey4B 12 hours ago

Gander_News_a2

World News & International Relations British EU lawmakers clean up their offices ahead of Brexit https://t.co/MLBmgueXci via @circleboom 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK parliament Speaker Hoyle re-elected [Video]UK parliament Speaker Hoyle re-elected

British lawmakers re-elected Labour&apos;s Lindsay Hoyle as Speaker on Tuesday who vowed to be impartial and fair in a moderating role which saw his predecessor John Bercow accused of breaking..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.