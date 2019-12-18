British EU lawmakers clean up their offices ahead of Brexit 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published British EU lawmakers clean up their offices ahead of Brexit With one week to go until Britain leaves the European Union, British members of the European Parliament are packing up their offices, closing a chapter in their career as lawmakers. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

