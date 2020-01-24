Prof. Whitty: 'Fair' chance of coronavirus cases in the UK

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has discussed the outcomes of today's emergency COBRA meeting and the UK government's strategies for handling the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Whitty said there is a "fair" chance there will be cases of people affected by the virus in the UK.

Report by Czubalam.

