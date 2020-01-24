Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Prof. Whitty: 'Fair' chance of coronavirus cases in the UK

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Prof. Whitty: 'Fair' chance of coronavirus cases in the UK

Prof. Whitty: 'Fair' chance of coronavirus cases in the UK

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has discussed the outcomes of today's emergency COBRA meeting and the UK government's strategies for handling the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Whitty said there is a "fair" chance there will be cases of people affected by the virus in the UK.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.