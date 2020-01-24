Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Spectacular Chinese New Year celebration in Indonesia

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 05:37s - Published < > Embed
Spectacular Chinese New Year celebration in Indonesia

Spectacular Chinese New Year celebration in Indonesia

The spectacular celebration is seen in Padang, Indonesia as the Chinese New Year draws closer on Friday (January 24).

This traditional Chinese art attraction takes place in the courtyard of the See Hin Kiong temple, in the Kampung Pondok Area, otherwise known as Padang's Chinatown.

This Lion Dance attraction is held to entertain the residents, while at the same time enlivening Imek 2571.

Two lion dances in front of hundreds of people.

The audience was not only Tinghoa residents, but also local residents.

In its attractions, the two lion dance danced and displayed the beauty of motion, while jumping on the table and bench.

Their attractions amaze the audience.

After the lion dance, citizens hold prayers.

See Hin Kiong Temple is the largest temple in West Sumatra.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lion and dragon dancers on show in Padang as city begins Chinese New Year celebrations [Video]Lion and dragon dancers on show in Padang as city begins Chinese New Year celebrations

Lion and dragon dancers were on show in Padang as the city began its Chinese New Year celebrations on January 24. Thousands of tourists and locals gathered at the Shee Hin Kiong temple to watch the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:44Published

Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia's One Thousand Faces Temple [Video]Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia's One Thousand Faces Temple

Buddhists at Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva Monastery, also commonly known as the One Thousand Faces Temple, in Tanjung Pinang city, Riau Islands ring in the Year of the Rat. Filmed on January 24, local..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.