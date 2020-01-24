Spectacular Chinese New Year celebration in Indonesia

The spectacular celebration is seen in Padang, Indonesia as the Chinese New Year draws closer on Friday (January 24).

This traditional Chinese art attraction takes place in the courtyard of the See Hin Kiong temple, in the Kampung Pondok Area, otherwise known as Padang's Chinatown.

This Lion Dance attraction is held to entertain the residents, while at the same time enlivening Imek 2571.

Two lion dances in front of hundreds of people.

The audience was not only Tinghoa residents, but also local residents.

In its attractions, the two lion dance danced and displayed the beauty of motion, while jumping on the table and bench.

Their attractions amaze the audience.

After the lion dance, citizens hold prayers.

See Hin Kiong Temple is the largest temple in West Sumatra.