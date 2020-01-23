Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Jewish and Muslim leaders in joint visit to Nazi death camp Auschwitz

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Jewish and Muslim leaders in joint visit to Nazi death camp Auschwitz

Jewish and Muslim leaders in joint visit to Nazi death camp Auschwitz

The historic visit comes ahead of commemorations to mark 75 years since its liberation.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Muslim and Jewish leaders make 'historic' visit to Auschwitz

Muslim and Jewish leaders have together offered memorial prayers at the former Nazi German death camp...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Muslim leaders make 'historic' visit to Auschwitz

Muslim and Jewish leaders have together offered memorial prayers at the former Nazi German death camp...
Deutsche Welle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sue_simmonds

Sue Simmonds 🌹 RT @AFP: Muslim, Jewish leaders pay 'historic' joint visit to Auschwitz. The visit took place as part of events commemorating 75 years sin… 3 hours ago

FFEUnyc

FFEU The chief Catholic, Jewish and Muslim leaders in the UK have co-authored a prayer to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on… https://t.co/P3cfLrk9bN 4 hours ago

orthodox_times

Orthodox Times Muslims and Jewish religious leaders paid tribute today to Holocaust victims during a “historic” – as it has been d… https://t.co/rAa8JtNkUH 4 hours ago

abd_lateef

AL8528 RT @ImamsOnline: Muslim and Jewish leaders on Thursday honoured Holocaust victims during what they termed an 'historic' joint visit to the… 4 hours ago

JacksonWekesa11

Jackson Wekesa RT @MailOnline: Muslim and Jewish leaders pay joint visit to Auschwitz ahead of 75th anniversary of death camp's liberation https://t.co/vD… 5 hours ago

YorkshireLady3

Yorkshire Lady Muslim, Jewish leaders pay 'historic' joint visit to Auschwitz https://t.co/4V41Rz7YOV @MailOnline 7 hours ago

ImamsOnline

Imams Online Muslim and Jewish leaders on Thursday honoured Holocaust victims during what they termed an 'historic' joint visit… https://t.co/taMlh2pTCA 7 hours ago

gobnewsportal

GOB News Portal Muslim, Jewish leaders pay ‘historic’ joint visit to Auschwitz https://t.co/l2rhEmUHpe https://t.co/YQhSJkMs5l 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince of Wales: Holocaust 'a story of incomprehensible inhumanity' [Video]Prince of Wales: Holocaust 'a story of incomprehensible inhumanity'

The Prince of Wales has urged nations to learn the "lessons" of the Holocaust as he joined world leaders in condemning the scourge of anti-Semitism, during an event marking 75 years since the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Charles meets Israeli President [Video]Charles meets Israeli President

The Prince of Wales has met the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, on the first day of his visit to the country and the occupied Palestinian territories. Charles will also join world leaders at an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.