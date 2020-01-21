Amazon Files International Trademarks for ‘Amazon Pharmacy’

Amazon recently filed trademark applications for "Amazon Pharmacy" in the U.K., Canada and Australia.

The filings were confirmed by a representative for PillPack, an online medication delivery start-up that Amazon acquired in 2017.

The representative also noted that Amazon had filed trademarks in a number of other countries such as Brazil, China, Egypt, Japan and Mexico.

PillPack Spokesperson, via CNBC PillPack, which operates mainly in the United States, also notified customers at the end of 2019 that its branding would begin to include references to “Amazon Pharmacy.” According to the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, the trademark application is also for other medical branches, which suggests future expansions.

Those additional branches are surgical instruments, dental instruments and veterinary preparations.