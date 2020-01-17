Mayor Bill De Blasio Shares NYC's Plans To Confront Coronavirus 1 second ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:54s - Published Mayor Bill De Blasio Shares NYC's Plans To Confront Coronavirus Now that there's two confirmed cases in the United States, New York City is preparing plans to address the coronavirus that has caused more than two dozen deaths in China and spread to 16 countries.

