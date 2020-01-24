10 Most Powerful Countries of 2020 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published 10 Most Powerful Countries of 2020 10 Most Powerful Countries of 2020 'U.S. News and World Report' recently compiled a list to determine which countries were the most powerful in the world. The rankings were based on the influence of the nation as well as its economic, military and political power. Here are the 10 most powerful countries in the world in 2020. 10. Saudi Arabia 9. South Korea 8. Israel 7. Japan 6. France 5. United Kingdom 4. Germany 3. China 2. Russia 1. United States 0

