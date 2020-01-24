Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

10 Most Powerful Countries of 2020

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
10 Most Powerful Countries of 2020

10 Most Powerful Countries of 2020

10 Most Powerful Countries of 2020 'U.S. News and World Report' recently compiled a list to determine which countries were the most powerful in the world.

The rankings were based on the influence of the nation as well as its economic, military and political power.

Here are the 10 most powerful countries in the world in 2020.

10.

Saudi Arabia 9.

South Korea 8.

Israel 7.

Japan 6.

France 5.

United Kingdom 4.

Germany 3.

China 2.

Russia 1.

United States
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Psalm144AndONE

Minister Ginger Griffin RT @HaKodesh89: If the Bible is just a fairytale, why is it banned in 52 countries? No one goes to prison for reading Cinderella or Snow Wh… 1 minute ago

_NhlanhlaM

Nhlanhla Mazibuko MBS just keeps getting away with the most. Countries have been invaded for way less and hacking a one of the most r… https://t.co/kpni4limNN 19 minutes ago

NkotopoulisG

NIKOS G.KOTOPOULIS RT @renamaniou3: Many countries were destroyed, many people were killed for the benefit of the Americans! Every country has its story! And… 24 minutes ago

USCGouldLaw

USC Gould Law “When it comes to torture, impunity simply cannot be tolerated, particularly with respect to the most powerful coun… https://t.co/V3LrXBMNzN 33 minutes ago

HaKodesh89

ילד האלוהים🇮🇱✡️🕎🇨🇦 If the Bible is just a fairytale, why is it banned in 52 countries? No one goes to prison for reading Cinderella or… https://t.co/34Lgy9I8dW 48 minutes ago

Rev21GivesHope

InsideTheMind RT @ChristAlone1517: If the Bible is just a fairytale,why is it banned in 52 countries? No one goes to prison 4reading Cinderella or Snow W… 48 minutes ago

ElisaFerreiraEC

Elisa Ferreira As the most powerful economy in Europe, it is important that Germany keeps the momentum. Thanks to the high level o… https://t.co/FC8C9SuZ9Z 1 hour ago

Sevronosaurus

Jersch @MarcusNewling @Swim4life1127 @Ecnerwal23 They’re not outliers. Do you believe that the United States, the most pow… https://t.co/OYLZuKC5ls 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.