Health Tips for Air Travel as Flu and Coronavirus Worries Rise

Health Tips for Air Travel as Flu and Coronavirus Worries Rise Air travel during the winter is already stressful when colds and the flu are running rampant.

Adding to these worries is the coronavirus, which broke out in China and has made its way to the U.S. Take these precautions when you fly: 1.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

2.

Keep hand sanitizer with you.

3.

Wipe down the arm rests and tray table with a sanitary wipe.

4.

If someone next to you is clearly sick, request a seat change.

5.

Should a flight attendant say that can't be done, put on a face mask.

6.

Use tissues to open the bathroom door on an airplane.

7.

Avoid touching parts of your face if your hands are dirty.
