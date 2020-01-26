New poll offers snapshot into four states President Trump needs to win re-election and a Cleveland Bishop is heading home to Philadelphia.



Recent related videos from verified sources John Kosich's Democracy 2020; February 2, 2020 Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses, the effort to protect Ohio's elections and the push for sports betting in Ohio on this Super Bowl Sunday edition of John Kosich's Democracy 2020. Credit: Rumble Duration: 05:55Published 3 days ago John Kosich's Democracy 2020; January 26, 2020 New poll offers snapshot into four states President Trump needs to win re-election and a Cleveland Bishop is heading home to Philadelphia. Credit: Rumble Duration: 05:13Published 1 week ago