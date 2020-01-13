History Made for Australia 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:00s - Published History Made for Australia Australian Katharina Haecker took her first Grand Prix Gold at the Tel Aviv Grand Prix beating Canada's Beauchemin-Pinard, making Haecker the Woman of the Day.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources The recent history of Australia's climate change wars Australia's politicians haven't only just started fighting over climate change - here's how the issue...

SBS - Published 2 days ago



Qatar Open champ Rublev makes history in Australia (MENAFN - Gulf Times) Andrey Rublev became the first man in 16 years to win back-to-back titles in...

MENAFN.com - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like