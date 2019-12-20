Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jeff Van Drew Reportedly Said Weeks Before Supporting Trump: 'I Will Note Vote' For Trump

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Jeff Van Drew Reportedly Said Weeks Before Supporting Trump: 'I Will Note Vote' For Trump

Jeff Van Drew Reportedly Said Weeks Before Supporting Trump: 'I Will Note Vote' For Trump

Jeff Van Drew reportedly said weeks before supporting President Trump that he won't vote for him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Jeff Van Drew Told Voter He ‘Didn’t Support’ Trump and Would ‘Not Vote For Him’ Just Weeks Before Pledging Loyalty to President

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), who left the Democratic Party for the Republican Party in December,...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeff Van Drew Speaks Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Wildwood [Video]Jeff Van Drew Speaks Ahead Of President Trump's Visit To Wildwood

Trump will hold a rally in Wildwood on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:01Published

Trump Tweets Support For Jeff Van Drew: 'South Jersey Is Trump Country' [Video]Trump Tweets Support For Jeff Van Drew: 'South Jersey Is Trump Country'

President Trump praised Jeff Van Drew.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.