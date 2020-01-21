Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Wall Street slides as virus worries mount

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Wall Street slides as virus worries mount

Wall Street slides as virus worries mount

Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off Friday on growing concerns over the scope of the coronavirus outbreak.

As Fred Katayamam reports, the S&P 500 suffered its biggest weekly decline in six months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wall Street slides as virus worries mount

A broad sell-off hit Wall Street Friday.

Investors fled stocks on mounting fears over the scope of the coronavirus outbreak amid a second confirmed case of the virus in the United States.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended nine-tenth percent lower.

The S&P suffered its biggest weekly decline in six months.

Needham Funds portfolio manager Chris Retzler: SOUNDBITE: Needham Funds portfolio manager Chris Retzler: "You're going into a weekend with some really negative news with regards to this virus that's spreading.

So what are we going to hear on the weekend?

So people are probably derisking.

How significant is it really going to get?

Is it going to be contained?

How widespread is it?

So I think investors are taking money off the table going into the weekend." The virus outbreak fears knocked down travel-related stocks like Wynn Resorts, American Airlines, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Intel shares soared to a 19-year high, making it the S&P's top gainer.

The chipmaker signaled a turnaround in the chip industry, forecasting bullish earnings for 2020.

.

Separately, investors bought

Class="kln">Broadcom shares after the chipmaker signed two deals to supply

Class="kln">Apple with wireless components.

The S&P's biggest decliner: Discover Financial.

The payment services firm predicts expenses will grow this year and hurt its profit.

Weighing on the Dow: Disney.

The Mouse House is shutting down its Shanghai Disney park indefinitely to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.



Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street slides as China virus concerns mount

Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off on Friday, as investors fled equities on growing concerns over...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsdayNewsmax


Wall Street pulls back from records on worries about virus outbreak and global growth

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, backing away from record highs as a viral outbreak from China...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Wall Street slides as virus worries mount #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/pySA3QQQCH https://t.co/yjEs6kSHtq 16 minutes ago

missjoy1965

🦉JOY🦉 RT @Servelan: The S&P 500 has worst day since October as virus fears mount - Reuters https://t.co/3TFHi0FLCW 24 minutes ago

Servelan

Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 The S&P 500 has worst day since October as virus fears mount - Reuters https://t.co/3TFHi0FLCW 34 minutes ago

VIXC_News

VIXC News Wall Street slides as China virus concerns mount - https://t.co/EF30AhOEPk #VIXC #LatestComments 1 hour ago

Americott

Americott Wall Street slides as China virus concerns mount 1 hour ago

sum1star

Barbi Wall Street slides as China virus concerns mount - Reuters https://t.co/E2kJpbpiVs 1 hour ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Wall Street slides as China virus concerns mount https://t.co/YVldFtoVDg 1 hour ago

marshawright

Real Marsha Wright® | CEO www.PromoNation.co Wall Street slides as China virus concerns mount https://t.co/mtw7E1oHh5 #news #business #social https://t.co/5s57m1x3Y2 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson misses revenue estimates [Video]Johnson & Johnson misses revenue estimates

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday posted a rare miss on quarterly revenue as sales of some of its major drugs fell short of Wall Street expectations. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published

Wall Street pulls back on virus outbreak worries [Video]Wall Street pulls back on virus outbreak worries

Wall Street fell Tuesday as a viral outbreak from China found its way to U.S. shores and the International Monetary Fund lowered its global economic growth forecast. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.