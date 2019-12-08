The Undoing Trailer - Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Noah Jupe, Donald Sutherland

The Undoing Trailer - Plot synopsis: The limited series THE UNDOING, premiering this May, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves.

Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.

Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

Directed by Susanne Bier starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Noah Jupe, Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Noma Dumezweni, Lily Rabe, Jonathan Fraser release date May 2020 (on HBO)