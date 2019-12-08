Global  

The Undoing Trailer - Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Noah Jupe, Donald Sutherland

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:39s
The Undoing Trailer - Plot synopsis: The limited series THE UNDOING, premiering this May, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves.

Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.

Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

Directed by Susanne Bier starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Noah Jupe, Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Noma Dumezweni, Lily Rabe, Jonathan Fraser release date May 2020 (on HBO)
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant team up in chilling teaser for 'The Undoing'

Based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, HBO's forthcoming limited series The...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



JeffersonFaudan

Jefferson Faudan Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant team up in chilling teaser for 'The Undoing' https://t.co/JkwMQ7NCL9 36 minutes ago

sl0bbering

Slobbering [Trailer] A Violent Death and Terrible Revelations Plague Nicole Kidman in HBO’s Thriller “The Undoing” :-]... https://t.co/gcJadlEMcY 42 minutes ago

NikkiMarshall8

Nikki Marshall Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant team up in chilling teaser for 'The Undoing' https://t.co/LZD79eOOA4 https://t.co/TIqBuNqEyk 59 minutes ago

KarylStratton

karyl stratton RT @THR: The first teaser trailer for Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's HBO limited series 'The Undoing' has arrived. Watch: https://t.co/HMIm… 4 hours ago

15MinuteFun

15 Minute Fun The Undoing Trailer Starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant https://t.co/jt6fDsOJtF #TV #Series #Trailer 4 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: The first teaser trailer for HBO's upcoming limited series #TheUndoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, was released on Fri… 6 hours ago

Miltos_Karatzas

Miltos Karatzas The Undoing Trailer: Nicole Kidman Dominates Her Next HBO Series | W Magazine | Women's Fashion https://t.co/0WaAOntQxt via @wmag 6 hours ago

P__Paulie

SPLASH~~~!!! RT @ThePlaylist: ‘The Undoing’ Trailer: Life Unravels For Nicole Kidman In HBO’s New Drama Series https://t.co/6MnArjiqd9 https://t.co/SBcn… 6 hours ago


AUSTRALIA movie (2008) - Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman [Video]AUSTRALIA movie (2008) - Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman

AUSTRALIA movie trailer HD (2008) - Plot synopsis: Set in northern Australia before World War II, an English aristocrat who inherits a sprawling ranch reluctantly pacts with a stock-man in order to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:07Published

