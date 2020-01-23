Global  

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Released On Bond

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:48s
Antonio Brown appeared before a Florida judge after he turned himself into police Thursday night and was released on bond Friday morning, KDKA's Bob Allen reports.
