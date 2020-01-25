Arvada High School Teacher Nominated For Grammy



Tweets about this The 16th Street Mall RT @DenverArts: Congratulations to Chris Maunu, Arvada West High School music teacher, for being one of the top 10 finalists for the Gramm… 1 day ago Denver Arts & Venues Congratulations to Chris Maunu, Arvada West High School music teacher, for being one of the top 10 finalists for t… https://t.co/zCN1CGtu5K 2 days ago Musicflag ARVADA, Colo. — A local high school music teacher has been nominated for a Grammy Award. Chris Maunu is the director of the choral music ... 2 days ago Musicflag Arvada West High School music teacher, Chris Maunu is nominated again for the second time for the Music Educator Grammy Award. He is among… 2 days ago Colorado Matters RT @cprwarner: Did you know there are #GRAMMYs for music educators? This Colorado man is a finalist -- for a second time. Meet the choir di… 2 days ago Ryan Warner Did you know there are #GRAMMYs for music educators? This Colorado man is a finalist -- for a second time. Meet the… https://t.co/zZXRQCGgEZ 2 days ago