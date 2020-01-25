Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Arvada High School Teacher Nominated For Grammy

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Arvada High School Teacher Nominated For GrammyChris Maunu was one of 10 nominated but he didn't win.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

16thStMALL

The 16th Street Mall RT @DenverArts: Congratulations to Chris Maunu, Arvada West High School music teacher, for being one of the top 10 finalists for the Gramm… 1 day ago

DenverArts

Denver Arts & Venues Congratulations to Chris Maunu, Arvada West High School music teacher, for being one of the top 10 finalists for t… https://t.co/zCN1CGtu5K 2 days ago

musicflag

Musicflag ARVADA, Colo. — A local high school music teacher has been nominated for a Grammy Award. Chris Maunu is the director of the choral music ... 2 days ago

musicflag

Musicflag Arvada West High School music teacher, Chris Maunu is nominated again for the second time for the Music Educator Grammy Award. He is among… 2 days ago

ColoradoMatters

Colorado Matters RT @cprwarner: Did you know there are #GRAMMYs for music educators? This Colorado man is a finalist -- for a second time. Meet the choir di… 2 days ago

cprwarner

Ryan Warner Did you know there are #GRAMMYs for music educators? This Colorado man is a finalist -- for a second time. Meet the… https://t.co/zZXRQCGgEZ 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesota's All-Time Winning HS Football Coach Ron Stolski Announces His Retirement [Video]Minnesota's All-Time Winning HS Football Coach Ron Stolski Announces His Retirement

With 58 seasons and 389 wins, Ron Stolski announces his retirement as Brainerd High School's football coach, Mike Max reports (4:19). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:19Published

Guard who disarmed suspect, mistakenly shot 2 students in STEM School attack won’t face jail time [Video]Guard who disarmed suspect, mistakenly shot 2 students in STEM School attack won’t face jail time

The security guard who fired his gun and mistakenly shot two student bystanders during the May 2019 attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch will complete community service as part of a diversion program..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.