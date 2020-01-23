Global  

SoCal Hospitals Work To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus As Deadly Virus Continues To Spread

SoCal Hospitals Work To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus As Deadly Virus Continues To Spread

SoCal Hospitals Work To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus As Deadly Virus Continues To Spread

Southern California hospitals are working to stop the spread of Wuhan coronavirus before it gets here as a second confirmed case has been reported in the United States — this time in Chicago.
