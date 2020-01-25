4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes North Of Bartstow 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:32s - Published A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck less than a mile away six minutes later. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck less than a mile away six minutes later. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this LaSanya Rucker RT @CBSLA: DID YOU FEEL IT? A 4.5-magnitude quake struck north of Barstow just after 7 p.m. https://t.co/vedTbl9eNZ https://t.co/KNgeNWn3B3 2 minutes ago Ali Elreda RT @KTLA: Did you feel it? A preliminary 4.6-magnitude earthquake was reported just after 7 p.m. about 15 miles north of Barstow, accordin… 10 minutes ago iwona RT @fox32news: #BREAKING: A preliminary 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck about 14 miles north of Barstow, California tonight, with two after… 20 minutes ago