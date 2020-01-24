Global  

Exclusive: Former Nanny For 8-Year-Old Thomas Valva Believes His Death Could Have Been Prevented

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
An NYPD officer and his fiancee face murder charges in the death of the officer's son, and we're learning of allegations of abuse dating back years.

CBS2's Valerie Castro spoke exclusively with the family's former nanny.
