China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus
China's
Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus
Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation, according to an official there, as outbreak casts shadow over
Chinese Lunar New Year.
A doctor at a hospital in China's Hubei province, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, has died.
