China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus

China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus

China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus

Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation, according to an official there, as outbreak casts shadow over Chinese Lunar New Year.
Doctor at hospital in China's Hubei province dies from coronavirus: state media

A doctor at a hospital in China's Hubei province, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, has died...
Reuters - Published

Doctor at hospital in China's Hubei province dies from coronavirus - state media

A doctor at a hospital in China's Hubei province, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, has died...
Reuters India - Published


mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus: Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation,… https://t.co/ejPAKloRRE 2 hours ago

Seosamh_777

Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus Hubei province is facing a severe medi https://t.co/JmU1STn06U 2 hours ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus: Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation, according to an offici… 2 hours ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus: Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation, according to an off… https://t.co/8g6BYjUZs9 2 hours ago

ahramonline

Ahram Online #China deploys army medics to overwhelmed #virus epicentre https://t.co/O89Bttq0T3 #ChinaCoronaVirus #coronoavirus… https://t.co/8TJpSUKmZ0 5 hours ago

TCG_CrisisRisks

The Cavell Group MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on Saturday in the state of Victori… https://t.co/9KJsJ4ms9w 7 hours ago

IvanLud

Ivan RT @kamireddynrao: China coronavirus: Death toll rises to 41; more than 1,000 cases of infection confirmed nationwide. Deaths in Hubei prov… 14 hours ago

kamireddynrao

NRao China coronavirus: Death toll rises to 41; more than 1,000 cases of infection confirmed nationwide. Deaths in Hubei… https://t.co/nFHAuNjMbH 14 hours ago


China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases [Video]China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus. This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters. The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows [Video]China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

