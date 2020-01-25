China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:13s - Published China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation, according to an official there, as outbreak casts shadow over Chinese Lunar New Year.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus: Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation,… https://t.co/ejPAKloRRE 2 hours ago Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus Hubei province is facing a severe medi https://t.co/JmU1STn06U 2 hours ago News RT @ultrascanhumint: China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus: Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation, according to an offici… 2 hours ago Ultrascan HUMINT China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus: Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation, according to an off… https://t.co/8g6BYjUZs9 2 hours ago Ahram Online #China deploys army medics to overwhelmed #virus epicentre https://t.co/O89Bttq0T3 #ChinaCoronaVirus #coronoavirus… https://t.co/8TJpSUKmZ0 5 hours ago The Cavell Group MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on Saturday in the state of Victori… https://t.co/9KJsJ4ms9w 7 hours ago Ivan RT @kamireddynrao: China coronavirus: Death toll rises to 41; more than 1,000 cases of infection confirmed nationwide. Deaths in Hubei prov… 14 hours ago NRao China coronavirus: Death toll rises to 41; more than 1,000 cases of infection confirmed nationwide. Deaths in Hubei… https://t.co/nFHAuNjMbH 14 hours ago