Celebrity Fitness Trainer Blasts Intermittent Fasting

Celebrity Fitness Trainer Blasts Intermittent Fasting

Celebrity Fitness Trainer Blasts Intermittent Fasting

Personal trainer, pilates teacher and lifestyle consultant, Camila Goodis is known as the "Brazilian body wizard." Her clients include celebrities like Adele, Sofia Vergara, and Robbie Williams. She told Business Insider that intermittent fasting is a bad idea for weight loss, because it's not sustainable.

Instead, if you're trying to lose weight, Camila suggests eating while foods, six times a day— consuming something small every two to three hours.
Celebrity Fitness Trainer Blasts Intermittent Fasting

