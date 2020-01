Delhi polls 2020: EC Slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP's Kapil Mishra | Oneindia News

KAPIL MISHRA CONTESTING FROM MODEL TOWN HAS BEEN BARRED BY THE POLL BODY FROM CAMPAIGNING FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS STARTING 5 PM ON SATURDAY OVER VIOLATION OF THE MODEL CODE OF CONDUCT.

THE ACTION COMES AFTER THE POLICE FILED AN FIR AGAINST MISHRA AS DIRECTED BY THE POLL BODY OVER HIS INDIA Vs PAKISTAN TWEET.

THE POLL BODY HAD EARLIER ASKED TWITTER TO REMOVE MISHRA'S POST THAT REFERRED TO PROTEST SPOTS IN THE CITY AS MINI-PAKISTANS, TERMING IT AS A HIGHLY OBJECTIONABLE COMMENT THAT APPEALS TO COMMUNAL FEELINGS.

ELECTION COMMISSION HAS ALSO ISSUED A NOTICE TO TAJINDER PAL SINGH BAGGA, THE BJP CANDIDATE FROM HARI NAGAR CONSTITUENCY OVER HIS CAMPAIGN SONG BAGGA BAGGA HAR JAGAH.