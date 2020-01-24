Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Taylor Swift Talks About Her Past Eating Disorder

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift Talks About Her Past Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift Talks About Her Past Eating Disorder

In her new documentary, “Miss Americana," Taylor Swift talks about her past struggles with an eating disorder.

The 30 year old singer talks about her eating disorder, which started around the age of 18, in her new Netflix documentary, which premiered at Sundance on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Taylor Swift Talks About Her Past Eating Disorder

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

ADDITIONAL CLEARANCE REQUIRED FOR COMMERCIAL OR PROMOTIONAL USE, CONTACT YOUR LOCAL OFFICE FOR ASSISTANCE.

ANY COMMERCIAL OR PROMOTIONAL USE OF NBCUNIVERSAL CONTENT REQUIRES NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

TEXTBOOK USE IS NOT ALLOWED.



Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Past Battles With Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift is opening up about struggling with an eating disorder. The “You Need to Calm Down”...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle Times


The Papers: Chinese images of virus lockdown, while Taylor Swift talks

A number of papers lead on concerns over coronavirus, while Taylor Swift reveals her eating disorder.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gabrielaromo26

Gabriela Romo When a celebrity talks about his/her internal struggles it helps to battle stigma about #mentalhealth . Now, it’s ⁦… https://t.co/0So1WzgjSk 15 minutes ago

lbanter1

✨Next Level Vibes✨ RT @PatrickHolmanUT: #MissAmericana reveals some very personal details about Taylor Swift but in a way that shows her strength and determin… 30 minutes ago

finnphuchoang

Finnalotst RT @taylornation13: Nobody’s Snowflake ❄️ @taylorswift13 covers @Variety’s #Sundance issue and talks about #MissAmericana! Read the articl… 53 minutes ago

etalkCTV

etalk .@TaylorSwift13 talks about the media scrutiny she found triggering. https://t.co/3lIuoCNWnB 2 hours ago

john_sasheena

sasheena john RT @CNN: Taylor Swift talks about overcoming an eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana," which premiered at the Su… 3 hours ago

BLovesLouis

Always Louis. x RT @PiyaSRoy: A bit more of Taylor Swift and Lana Wilson discussing #MissAmericana at #Sundance2020 - I really liked this answer because Ta… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Hold, Taylor Swift Takes Over Sundance & 'Bambi' Live Action In the Works | THR News [Video]The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Hold, Taylor Swift Takes Over Sundance & 'Bambi' Live Action In the Works | THR News

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been put on hold at Disney+, Taylor Swift takes over Sundance and a 'Bambi' live action remake is in the works. These are the top stories of the day!

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:46Published

Taylor Swift Debuts at Sundance With New Documentary 'Miss Americana' | THR News [Video]Taylor Swift Debuts at Sundance With New Documentary 'Miss Americana' | THR News

Taylor Swift Debuts at Sundance With New Documentary 'Miss Americana' | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.