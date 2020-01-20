Global  

Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa

Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa

Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa

The worst outbreak of desert locusts in Kenya in 70 years has seen hundreds of millions of the bugs swarm into the East African nation from Somalia and Ethiopia.
Recent related news from verified sources

‘This is huge’: Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa

KATITIKA, Kenya (AP) — The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •TIMEAl Jazeera


East Africa's battles devastating locust swarms

Desert locusts swarms which are devouring crops in East Africa are forcing farmers into desperate...
BBC News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Locust swarms threaten East Africa's food security [Video]Locust swarms threaten East Africa's food security

The most serious outbreak of locusts in 25 years is spreading across East Africa and posing an unprecedented threat to food security in some of the world's most vulnerable countries.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published

Locust swarms threatens East Africa's crops [Video]Locust swarms threatens East Africa's crops

Plague threatens regional food supplies, as swarm cross from neighbouring Somalia, Ethiopia into Kenya.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published

