6 months on, Kashmir gets 2G data services, broadband with restrictions | OneIndia News

6 months on, Kashmir gets 2G data services, broadband with restrictions | OneIndia News

6 months after an internet blackout and communication shutdown was imposed in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370, authorities have been winding down the restrictions gradually.

Now, in the latest round of easing internet access, the authorities Friday announced that 2G data services and broadband will be available to the valley.
After nearly 6 months, Kashmir's internet opens up – but only to 300 sites

After nearly 6 months, Kashmir's internet opens up – but only to 300 sitesAfter enduring the longest internet shutdown in a democracy, people in Kashmir are being allowed...
The Next Web - Published


Indian Catholic body to join anti-CAA protests on January 26th | OneIndia News

India-Brazil sign 15 MoUs, Church body to mark Jan 26 as Constitution protection day, Republic Day Chief Guest Brazilian President Bolsonaro gets ceremonial welcome, 2G mobile services restored in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:34Published

Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News

Republic Day Chief Guest Brazilian President Bolsonaro gets ceremonial welcome, 2G mobile services restored in Kashmir with restrictions, Shaheen Bagh becomes Delhi Assembly battleground, Kapil Mishra..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published

