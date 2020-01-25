|
6 months on, Kashmir gets 2G data services, broadband with restrictions | OneIndia News
6 months after an internet blackout and communication shutdown was imposed in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370, authorities have been winding down the restrictions gradually.
Now, in the latest round of easing internet access, the authorities Friday announced that 2G data services and broadband will be available to the valley.
