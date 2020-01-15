Global  

Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault

Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault

Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault

Jose Mourinho addresses concerns over Inter Milan's continual pursuit of Christian Eriksen.

He says Tottenham are not to blame for the situation that has lasted so long and that Eriksen has behaved in a professional manner while it's been going on.

His comments came after his side drew with Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round.
