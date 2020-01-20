Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's lawyers release legal brief ahead of Senate impeachment trial

President Trump's lawyers have released their official legal brief ahead of tomorrow's start of the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comMediaite


What to expect from Trump's defense team's first day

As President Trump's lawyers prep their defense to begin Saturday morning, Bloomberg News Chief...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats&apos; efforts to remove the president from office would set a &quot;very, very..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:43Published

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.