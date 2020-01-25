Pompeo accuses reporter for breaking rules of journalism

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him.

He said the reporter violated “the basic rules of journalism and decency.” According to Reuters, the reporter said Pompeo cursed at her multiple times after an interview together.

Reporter Mary Louise Kelly said Pompeo was upset after she questioned him about Ukraine.

Pompeo said: “This is another example of how unhinged the media has become in its quest to hurt President (Donald) Trump and this Administration.”