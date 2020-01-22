Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coco Gauff Defeats Reigning Champion Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

Gauff, the 15-year-old phenom, won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesBBC SportSifySBSRTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldFOX SportsBrisbane Times


Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff promises different approach against Naomi Osaka

Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff promises different approach against Naomi OsakaTeenager Coco Gauff has promised a "more aggressive" approach when she takes on defending Australian...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Coco Gauff Upset Naomi Osaka To Advance In U.S. Open [Video]Coco Gauff Upset Naomi Osaka To Advance In U.S. Open

15-year-old Coco Gauff stunned the tennis world as she defeated Naomi Osaka.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.