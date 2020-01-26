Turkish NBA player Cedi Osman raising money for quake victims

SHOWS: INTERNET (JANUARY 25, 2020)(STILL IMAGES-MUTE)(SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) 1.

STILL IMAGE OF TWEET FROM CEDI OSMAN'S TWITTER PAGE ANNOUNCING HE WILL DONATE MONEY TO EARTHQUAKE VICTIMS, SAYING: "Tonight I will donate 100 USD to the victims of earthquake in Elazig, Turkey for every 3 points shot made by Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

Come on guys show what we can do together!

STILL IMAGE OF TWEET FROM CEDI OSMAN'S TWITTER PAGE UPDATING AMOUNT OF MONEY TO BE DONATED TO EARTHQUAKE VICTIMS, SAYING (IN TURKISH): "I have good news.

Larry Nance Jr (Cavaliers player) came to me during warm ups and said, 'Let's do 200.

I will donate $200 for every 3 points (shot) scored in the match.'

I'm just updating $100 to 200 for myself.

STILL PHOTO OF CAVS PLAYER OSMAN BEING HELPED UP BY CAVS PLAYERS DURING NBA GAME AGAINST PISTONS STORY: Turkish NBA player Cedi Osman announced Saturday (January 25) he will donate money to victims of the earthquake that hit eastern Turkey late Friday (January 24).

Osman, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, posted a message on his Twitter account that he would donate $100usd for every 3-point basket made during tonight's NBA game against the Chicago Bulls before raising it to $200usd a few hours later.

The death toll from the quake reached 22 on Saturday, as rescuers searched for survivors trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The magnitude 6.8 quake late Friday shook Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital Ankara, and was followed by 401 aftershocks, 14 of which had magnitudes over 4, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD).

Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes.

More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck the western city of Izmit, 90 km (55 miles) southeast of Istanbul.

About 500,000 people were made homeless.

In 2011, an earthquake struck the eastern city of Van and the town of Ercis, some 100 km (60 miles) to the north, killing at least 523 people.

